Redskins safety Su’a Cravens didn’t expand on if he would retire, but posted a Snapchat story on Monday, saying “I think I need to follow what makes me happy.”

Cravens, 22, posted six short videos on his Snapchat and one message, thanking his fans. The Redskins placed Cravens on the Exempt/Left team list Sunday after news he was considering retirement.

On Snapchat, Cravens said he didn’t feel the need to explain himself.

“I don’t feel like I have to,” Cravens said. “I think I need to follow what makes me happy. Get my mental right, my well being right, my family right. I’m not worried about the comments or what people think about me. I’m going to be a lot more open with ya’ll now that I can. Now that I have nobody to answer to at the moment so I’m going to be open with y’all. Y’all going to really get to know me.

“You can hate me or love me. There will be no gray area or in-between. I don’t prefer it any other way. Love ya’ll.”

Cravens also posted to his Instagram late Sunday, thanking those “who showed their true colors.”

After his videos, Cravens posted another snap with the message: “Thank you to all the fans that have been nothing but supportive and caring. Yal truly are beautiful people inside and out”