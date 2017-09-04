AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas starting quarterback Shane Buechele bruised his throwing shoulder in a season-opening loss to Maryland and will be held out of practice part of this week.

Buechele passed for 375 yards and finished the game in the 51-41 loss. Coach Tom Herman says Buechele doesn’t know when he got hurt but was very sore after the game.

Herman says freshman Sam Ehlinger will get all the snaps with the first-team offense Tuesday. Emergency quarterback Jerrod Heard, a wide receiver, will also take snaps.

Heard was a starting quarterback for the Longhorns in 2015 when Texas went 5-7. He moved to wide receiver last season.

Herman says Buechele will be evaluated this week to see if he can return for Saturday’s game against San Jose State (1-1).

