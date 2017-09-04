CINCINNATI (AP) - The Latest on the head of national consumer protection bureau addressing annual Labor Day crowd (all times local):

1:20 p.m.

An Obama administration holdover under heat in Washington has promoted the work of his consumer protection agency without discussing a possible run for governor.

Richard Cordray heads the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a target of Republicans who say it hinders business growth. Some Republicans contend political ambitions are influencing Cordray’s work.

The former Ohio treasurer and attorney general highlighted Monday’s AFL-CIO picnic at Coney Island near Cincinnati. He wouldn’t answer questions about a run for governor.

Cordray said the consumer protection agency has helped gain $12 billion in consumer relief, aiding people with mortgage, predatory lending and credit card issues.

So far, four Republicans and four Democrats have entered the 2018 race to succeed Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sihk).

___

9:40 a.m.

Jerry Springer has stepped out for a Labor Day parade in Cleveland as he mulls a run for Ohio governor.

The 73-year-old tabloid TV host appeared at a parade and rally Monday supporting union rights and a $15 minimum wage.

The Democrat was joined by health care workers, librarians, security guards and other members of the Service Employees International Union.

His appearance comes as Hamilton County Democratic Chairman Tim Burke says Springer is “seriously considering” whether to join the crowded 2018 governor’s race. Burke wasn’t sure when Springer planned to make his decision.

Springer made a failed bid for governor in 1982 and twice considered running for U.S. Senate. He bounced back from a prostitution scandal in the 1970s to win election to a term as Cincinnati mayor.

___

1:25 a.m.

An Obama administration holdover under heat in Washington will speak at a high-profile Labor Day picnic in Ohio, amid speculation he could join the 2018 governor’s race.

The former Ohio treasurer and attorney general highlights Monday’s AFL-CIO picnic at Coney Island near Cincinnati. Speakers there in recent years have included former President Barack Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and former President Bill Clinton.

So far, four Republicans and four Democrats are in the race to succeed Republican Gov. John Kasich. Democrats will debate Sept. 12.

Meanwhile, another possible Democratic contender, former Cincinnati Mayor and tabloid TV host Jerry Springer, will work two picnics in Cleveland