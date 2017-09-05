PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Hundreds of activists in Maine rallied on Labor Day in support of a proposed ordinance that would require all Portland employers to provide paid sick leave.

The rally drew more than 200 people Monday, including workers who say they have to choose between going to work sick and not paying their bills. Portland would become the first community in the state to establish a paid sick leave requirement if the ordinance is adopted.

Democratic Mayor Ethan Strimling plans to introduce the proposal to the City Council on Sept. 18. The proposed ordinance would allow employees to accrue at least one hour of paid sick time for every 30 hours worked.

Workers would be able to earn up to six paid sick days a year.