Rep. Adam Kinzinger said Tuesday that Republicans are actually more united on immigration reform efforts than it may seem.

“There’s a lot of Republicans, I’d actually say the majority of majority of Republicans, that understand that this is important,” the Illinois Republican said on CNN. “We’ve gotten close, in the past, to a deal with President Obama on immigration, for instance. It was some of the talking heads on the radio, I think, that made that not happen.”

He said that how the debate proceeds from here depends on President Trump’s tone in his anticipated announcement later Tuesday ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy with a six-month delay. DACA began under the Obama administration and allowed those brought illegally as children to remain in the U.S.



Mr. Kinzinger said that if Mr. Trump asks Congress to find a solution, or actually put the policy into law, it will get done.

“If [Mr. Trump] comes out today and says he’s suspending DACA in six months, but he hopes Congress gets their act together and puts it into law, I think we get it done,” he said. “I think it’s going to depend on what the tone of the president is.”