The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|Prv
|1. New England Patriots (11)
|0
|0
|0
|383
|-
|2. Green Bay Packers
|0
|0
|0
|356
|-
|3. Seattle Seahawks
|0
|0
|0
|343
|-
|4. Pittsburgh Steelers (1)
|0
|0
|0
|341
|-
|5. Atlanta Falcons
|0
|0
|0
|336
|-
|6. Oakland Raiders
|0
|0
|0
|317
|-
|7. Kansas City Chiefs
|0
|0
|0
|294
|-
|8. Dallas Cowboys
|0
|0
|0
|293
|-
|9. New York Giants
|0
|0
|0
|288
|-
|10. Tennessee Titans
|0
|0
|0
|259
|-
|11. Houston Texans
|0
|0
|0
|251
|-
|12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|0
|0
|0
|234
|-
|13. Carolina Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|232
|-
|14. Arizona Cardinals
|0
|0
|0
|210
|-
|15. Minnesota Vikings
|0
|0
|0
|206
|-
|16. Miami Dolphins
|0
|0
|0
|197
|-
|17. Philadelphia Eagles
|0
|0
|0
|196
|-
|18. Denver Broncos
|0
|0
|0
|194
|-
|19. Detroit Lions
|0
|0
|0
|184
|-
|20. Cincinnati Bengals
|0
|0
|0
|177
|-
|21. Washington Redskins
|0
|0
|0
|168
|-
|22. Baltimore Ravens
|0
|0
|0
|155
|-
|23. New Orleans Saints
|0
|0
|0
|142
|-
|24. Los Angeles Chargers
|0
|0
|0
|117
|-
|25. Indianapolis Colts
|0
|0
|0
|84
|-
|26. San Francisco 49ers
|0
|0
|0
|70
|-
|27. Jacksonville Jaguars
|0
|0
|0
|68
|-
|28. Buffalo Bills
|0
|0
|0
|67
|-
|29. Chicago Bears
|0
|0
|0
|63
|-
|30. Los Angeles Rams
|0
|0
|0
|55
|-
|31. Cleveland Browns
|0
|0
|0
|44
|-
|32. New York Jets
|0
|0
|0
|12
|-
___VOTING PANEL
John Czarnecki, Fox Sports
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Herm Edwards, ESPN
Bob Glauber, Newsday
Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News
Ira Kaufman, SB Nation Radio
Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports
Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com
Alex Marvez, The Sporting News
Jim Miller, SiriusXM
Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback
Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk
Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)