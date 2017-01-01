The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv 1. New England Patriots (11) 0 0 0 383 - 2. Green Bay Packers 0 0 0 356 - 3. Seattle Seahawks 0 0 0 343 - 4. Pittsburgh Steelers (1) 0 0 0 341 - 5. Atlanta Falcons 0 0 0 336 - 6. Oakland Raiders 0 0 0 317 - 7. Kansas City Chiefs 0 0 0 294 - 8. Dallas Cowboys 0 0 0 293 - 9. New York Giants 0 0 0 288 - 10. Tennessee Titans 0 0 0 259 - 11. Houston Texans 0 0 0 251 - 12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 0 0 0 234 - 13. Carolina Panthers 0 0 0 232 - 14. Arizona Cardinals 0 0 0 210 - 15. Minnesota Vikings 0 0 0 206 - 16. Miami Dolphins 0 0 0 197 - 17. Philadelphia Eagles 0 0 0 196 - 18. Denver Broncos 0 0 0 194 - 19. Detroit Lions 0 0 0 184 - 20. Cincinnati Bengals 0 0 0 177 - 21. Washington Redskins 0 0 0 168 - 22. Baltimore Ravens 0 0 0 155 - 23. New Orleans Saints 0 0 0 142 - 24. Los Angeles Chargers 0 0 0 117 - 25. Indianapolis Colts 0 0 0 84 - 26. San Francisco 49ers 0 0 0 70 - 27. Jacksonville Jaguars 0 0 0 68 - 28. Buffalo Bills 0 0 0 67 - 29. Chicago Bears 0 0 0 63 - 30. Los Angeles Rams 0 0 0 55 - 31. Cleveland Browns 0 0 0 44 - 32. New York Jets 0 0 0 12 -

___

VOTING PANEL

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Herm Edwards, ESPN

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Ira Kaufman, SB Nation Radio

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, The Sporting News

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

___

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)