By The Associated Press - Associated Press - Tuesday, September 5, 2017

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

WLTPtsPrv
1. New England Patriots (11)000383-
2. Green Bay Packers000356-
3. Seattle Seahawks000343-
4. Pittsburgh Steelers (1)000341-
5. Atlanta Falcons000336-
6. Oakland Raiders000317-
7. Kansas City Chiefs000294-
8. Dallas Cowboys000293-
9. New York Giants000288-
10. Tennessee Titans000259-
11. Houston Texans000251-
12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers000234-
13. Carolina Panthers000232-
14. Arizona Cardinals000210-
15. Minnesota Vikings000206-
16. Miami Dolphins000197-
17. Philadelphia Eagles000196-
18. Denver Broncos000194-
19. Detroit Lions000184-
20. Cincinnati Bengals000177-
21. Washington Redskins000168-
22. Baltimore Ravens000155-
23. New Orleans Saints000142-
24. Los Angeles Chargers000117-
25. Indianapolis Colts00084-
26. San Francisco 49ers00070-
27. Jacksonville Jaguars00068-
28. Buffalo Bills00067-
29. Chicago Bears00063-
30. Los Angeles Rams00055-
31. Cleveland Browns00044-
32. New York Jets00012-

VOTING PANEL

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Herm Edwards, ESPN

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Ira Kaufman, SB Nation Radio

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, The Sporting News

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

