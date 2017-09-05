The president of the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce resigned Tuesday from President Trump’s diversity coalition over Mr. Trump’s phasing out of an amnesty program for young illegal immigrants.

Javier Palomarez called Mr. Trump’s decision “inhumane and economically harmful.”

“This disgraceful action goes against not only the values of this country, but also against the promise of this administration to focus homeland security resources towards individuals who have committed violent crimes and pose a threat to communities across the country,” Mr. Palomarez said. “This administration’s pro-growth agenda has sadly fallen to irrelevancy with the president’s lack of leadership, constant distractions, and inability to unite the country.”

The diversity coalition is an advisory board with no formal role in the administration.

Mr. Palomarez said the president “knowingly deceived” people by telling young illegal immigrants that they could “rest easy.”

“Now they cannot rest easy. Now they will be awake at night wondering whether tomorrow will be their last day on American soil,” he said.