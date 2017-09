Redskins running back Chris Thompson signed a contract extension Tuesday with Washington, the team announced.

Thompson, 26, has emerged as a third-down specialist and receiving running back in his fourth year with the Redskins. Last year, Thompson ran for 356 yards and had 49 receptions for 349 yards. He had five touchdowns (three rushing, two receiving).

Thompson, a 2013 fifth-round pick, was set to be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Terms of the deal was not disclosed.