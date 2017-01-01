Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins is calling on Congress to act quickly to protect individuals brought to the U.S. as children.

Collins tweeted on Tuesday that it’s not right to hold children responsible for their parents’ actions. She said in many cases, such individuals only know the U.S. as their home.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday began dismantling the government program that provides protection from deportation for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants brought into the country illegally as children. The administration is giving Congress six months to pass a legislative fix.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree said Trump’s decision will impact nearly 100 Maine residents and disrupt the economy. Pingree said she hopes the House will pass legislation to give such individuals a pathway to remain in the country.