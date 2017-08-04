Veterans Administration Secretary David Shulkin said Tuesday that post-traumatic stress disorder and other psychological problems are a major concern for the people dealing with Tropical Storm Harvey’s aftermath.

“I think that absolutely is a concern. This is a major catastrophe, and one of the life-upsetting issues, when you lose your home and you’re separated from your friends and family,” Mr. Shulkin said on Fox News. “I can tell you communities are pulling together, and people are supporting each other. It is really incredible to see the way people are sticking together down there.”

He also said that there are many veterans in Texas, where Harvey caused the most destruction, and that the VA was assisting in relief efforts.

“When you go through these types of emergencies you essentially check through the basic needs. Housing is number one, and we still have 10,000 people in hotels and hundreds of thousands of people who have damaged houses so that’s the number one strategy,” he said. “We’ve really done a good job in working with local authorities, the federal authorities and also the community groups to make sure those needs have been met.”

But Mr. Shulkin said the clean-up and rebuilding process will continue in the months and even years ahead.

“This is a long-term issue that many of these problems are going to go on for months if not years. When the president says that we’re going to be there for the long haul and the governor is committed to helping people in the long haul and — that’s what we’re going to have to be prepared for.”