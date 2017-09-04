President Trump said Tuesday he’s turning over to Congress the job of deciding the fate of illegal immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children.

“Congress, get ready to do your job - DACA!” Mr. Trumptweeted Tuesday morning.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is expected to announce later Tuesday morning that the administration is ending the amnesty program, called Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, with a six-month extension.

The president is asking Congress to come up with another solution within six months for the approximately 800,000 illegal immigrants who are now shielded from deportation.