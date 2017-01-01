DOVER, Del. (AP) - The state Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from a former University of Delaware football player convicted of assaulting a teammate in the locker room.

The court last week upheld the conviction of Jerel Harrison, who argued that a trial judge used the wrong legal standard in rejecting his claim of self-defense.

The justices said that after an initial error, the judge used the correct standard in declaring that prosecutors had disproven his self-defense justification beyond a reasonable doubt. They noted that several witnesses said they did not see teammate Malcom Brown hit Harrison first in the August 2015 incident.

Police said Harrison struck Brown in the head with his helmet. Brown suffered a broken jaw and a concussion.

Harrison was sentenced to six months in prison for second-degree assault.