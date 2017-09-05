NEW YORK (AP) - Civil rights groups have asked a federal judge in New York to let them challenge President Donald Trump’s planned phase out of a program shielding young immigrants from deportation.

The groups asked Tuesday to piggyback on an existing lawsuit in Brooklyn challenging the way the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is administered.

Groups including Yale Law School students, the National Immigration Law Center and the anti-poverty group Make the Road New York say Trump’s rollback of the program violates the Constitution because it is based on discrimination over race, ethnicity or national origin.

The lawyers cited “vulgar animus toward Latino immigrants in general” by President Trump

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the administration is ending the DACA program because it believed it was “an unconstitutional exercise of authority.”