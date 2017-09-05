LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The top 10 overall high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of Associated Press-member sports writers and broadcasters. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week’s rankings.
___
OVERALL=
RecordPtsPrv
1. Spr. Har-Ber (6) 1-0 94 1
2. Bryant 1-0 79 2
3. Fayetteville 1-0 78 3
4. North Little Rock (2) 1-0 72 4
5. Greenwood 1-0 66 5
6. Pulaski Academy (2) 1-0 52 7
7. Jonesboro 1-0 37 8
8. Bentonville West 1-0 26 9
9. Cabot 1-0 23 NR
?10. El Dorado 1-0 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Bentonville 8, FS Northside 4, LR Catholic 1, Pine Bluff 1.
___
Class 6A=
1. Greenwood (10) 1-0 50 1
2. Jonesboro 1-0 39 2
3. El Dorado 1-0 29 4
4. West Memphis 1-0 9 NR
(tie)Pine Bluff 0-1 9 3
(tie)Benton0-1 9 5
Other receiving votes: Searcy 5.
___
Class 5A=
1. Pulaski Academy (10) 1-0 50 1
2. Wynne 1-0 37 2
3. Alma 1-0 25 4
4. LR Christian 1-0 22 5
5. Morrilton 1-0 6 NR
Others receiving votes: Batesville 4, Harrison 4, Watson Chapel 1, White Hall 1.
___
Class 4A=
1. Nashville (7) 1-0 50 2
2. Pea Ridge (3) 2-0 32 3
3. Warren 0-1 26 1
(tie) Pulaski Robinson (1) 1-0 26 4
5. Prairie Grove 1-0 16 5
Others receiving votes: Arkadelphia 9, Shiloh Christian 3, Cent Ark Christian 2, Pocahontas 1.
___
Class 3A=
1. Prescott (9) 1-0 49 1
2. Junction City 1-0 33 3
3. Charleston (1) 1-0 29 2
4. Rivercrest 1-0 12 5
5. Bald Knob 1-0 8 NR
Others receiving votes: Glen Rose 5, Harding Academy 5, Harmony Grove 4, Newport 3, Piggott 1, Paris 1.
___
Class 2A=
1. Mount Ida (10) 1-0 50 1
2. Rison 1-0 39 2
3. Conway Christian 1-0 18 NR
4. Danville 1-1 16 4
5. McCrory 1-0 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Camden Harmony Grove 7, Foreman 3, Hampton 2, Hector 2, Hackett 2.