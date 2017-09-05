LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The top 10 overall high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of Associated Press-member sports writers and broadcasters. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week’s rankings.

___

OVERALL=

RecordPtsPrv

1. Spr. Har-Ber (6) 1-0 94 1

2. Bryant 1-0 79 2

3. Fayetteville 1-0 78 3

4. North Little Rock (2) 1-0 72 4

5. Greenwood 1-0 66 5

6. Pulaski Academy (2) 1-0 52 7

7. Jonesboro 1-0 37 8

8. Bentonville West 1-0 26 9

9. Cabot 1-0 23 NR

?10. El Dorado 1-0 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Bentonville 8, FS Northside 4, LR Catholic 1, Pine Bluff 1.

___

Class 6A=

1. Greenwood (10) 1-0 50 1

2. Jonesboro 1-0 39 2

3. El Dorado 1-0 29 4

4. West Memphis 1-0 9 NR

(tie)Pine Bluff 0-1 9 3

(tie)Benton0-1 9 5

Other receiving votes: Searcy 5.

___

Class 5A=

1. Pulaski Academy (10) 1-0 50 1

2. Wynne 1-0 37 2

3. Alma 1-0 25 4

4. LR Christian 1-0 22 5

5. Morrilton 1-0 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Batesville 4, Harrison 4, Watson Chapel 1, White Hall 1.

___

Class 4A=

1. Nashville (7) 1-0 50 2

2. Pea Ridge (3) 2-0 32 3

3. Warren 0-1 26 1

(tie) Pulaski Robinson (1) 1-0 26 4

5. Prairie Grove 1-0 16 5

Others receiving votes: Arkadelphia 9, Shiloh Christian 3, Cent Ark Christian 2, Pocahontas 1.

___

Class 3A=

1. Prescott (9) 1-0 49 1

2. Junction City 1-0 33 3

3. Charleston (1) 1-0 29 2

4. Rivercrest 1-0 12 5

5. Bald Knob 1-0 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Glen Rose 5, Harding Academy 5, Harmony Grove 4, Newport 3, Piggott 1, Paris 1.

___

Class 2A=

1. Mount Ida (10) 1-0 50 1

2. Rison 1-0 39 2

3. Conway Christian 1-0 18 NR

4. Danville 1-1 16 4

5. McCrory 1-0 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Camden Harmony Grove 7, Foreman 3, Hampton 2, Hector 2, Hackett 2.