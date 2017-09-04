Rep. Henry Cuellar said Tuesday that President Trump’s anticipated announcement ending the so-called Dreamer program will cause a “civil war within the Republican Party.”

“I’ve seen immigration reform for the last 12 years that I’ve been here and it’s one of the most emotional issues that I’ve seen on the side of the Republican Party. I think what’s going to happen is if the president delays this for six months it’s going to make it difficult. I hope we can pass the Dream Act and I’m going to do everything possible, but it’s going to cause, in my opinion, a civil war in the Republican Party,” Mr. Cuellar, Texas Democrat, said on CNN.

Mr. Cuellar said that Republicans want to do the right thing on the immigration issue, but that anti-immigrant forces in the party use the word “amnesty” to make it more difficult.

“Some of them, the anti-immigrant folks, are very strong…and then on the other side you’ve got some Republicans that want to do the right thing. And then you’re going to have the ones in the middle that are going to to be pulled by the third parties that are going to go after them that if you vote for amnesty,” he said.



President Trump is expected to announce the end of the Dreamer program on Tuesday. He tweeted earlier this morning, “Congress, get ready to do your job - DACA!”