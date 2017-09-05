Hundreds of protesters in support of DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) marched to the White House on Tuesday morning ahead of President Trump’s announcement on the program, which grants temporary status for undocumented immigrants who arrived to the U.S. as children.

“Donald Trump is a liar,” said Gustavo Torres, the director of CASA, a Maryland-based activist organization that organized the event. Mr. Torres listed Mr. Trump’s remarks as a candidate when he said immigrants from Mexico were criminals and rapists.

“We are going to keep fighting, we are going to keep registering people to vote. … We will win!” Mr. Torres said to the crowds.

A host of other local social justice movements including DMV Sanctuary Congregation Network, nakasec.org, and the Anne Arundel Huddle Network joined the march.

The crowd was a mix of DACA beneficiaries and citizen activists allied with their cause. Many came with signs and stories of what DACA has meant for them.

Ambar Pinto, 23, came to the U.S. from Mexico when she was 12. She said that thanks to DACA, she was allowed to work, have an ID, get a driver’s license, make enough money to buy a car, and attend and afford school.

Carlos Esteban, 31, also immigrated to the U.S. from Mexico and came with his family at the age of 15. Five years ago, he was working in a restaurant before enrolling in DACA and starting to work toward a nursing degree. He said he has nine months left to complete his degree.

“If Trump repeals DACA, I won’t be able to finish my degree, I won’t reach my full potential,” he said.