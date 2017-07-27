The Senate’s No. 2-ranking Republican on Tuesday said the chamber does plan to attach a debt ceiling increase to a hurricane relief funding package, with hopes of swift passage as soon as this week.

“I believe that FEMA’s going to literally run out of money this week, at the end of this week, and so it’s imperative we get that supplemental passed,” Sen. John Cornyn told reporters.

“The leader’s made the decision to attach the debt limit to that, and I support that,” the Texas Republican said, referring to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“We’ll get it done this week,” Mr. Cornyn said.

Some conservatives have warned against tying the two issues together, saying Republicans shouldn’t use the cover of a major disaster to avoid seeking major spending reforms along with a debt ceiling hike.

“None of this is easy, so I guess the answer is no,” Mr. Cornyn said when asked if he was concerned about conservative backlash.

The House is slated to consider an initial $7.85 billion Harvey aid package on Wednesday. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said earlier Tuesday on Fox Business Network that the package the House is taking up wouldn’t include language dealing with the debt limit.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has given lawmakers an end-of-month deadline to raise the country’s borrowing limit, or else face the risk that the United States might not be able to pay all of its bills.

Mr. Mnuchin had said earlier this week that the debt limit should be tied to Harvey funding.