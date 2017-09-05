TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach says a delayed end to a program protecting young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children is still a “good day for the rule of law.”

The Wichita Eagle reported Kobach’s comment in an interview Tuesday after he told television’s “Fox & Friends” that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program should end immediately. Former President Barack Obama started the program in 2012.

President Donald Trump announced the program would end in six months. Kobach is vice chairman of Trump’s commission on election fraud and a Republican candidate for governor.

Kobach said on television that DACA is unconstitutional and the U.S. shouldn’t keep violating its constitution.

But he later told The Eagle that a slow end is still an end to the program.