Rep. Mark Walker said Tuesday that the relief funding for Tropical Storm Harvey should be a clean bill.

“We shouldn’t use this tragedy to make sure that we’re taking care of people tied with other things that conservatives and Republicans in general have been pushing back against for nearly an entire year,” the North Carolina Republican said on Fox News.

“We’re grateful that in Texas the flood waters continue to recede, but here in the swamp it looks like they continue to rise,” he added.

Mr. Walker, who also serves as chairman of the Republican Study Committee, said that any attempts to tie the funding to raising the debt ceiling would be tough to pass. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said earlier this week that he and President Trump would like to see the two issues tied together.