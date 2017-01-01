CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s Democratic congressional delegation has called President Donald Trump’s decision to dismantle a government program that protects hundreds of thousands of young immigrants disappointing and wrong.

On Tuesday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program “an unconstitutional exercise of authority” that must be revoked. The administration is giving Congress six months to come up with a legislative solution.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen called the move “inhumane and completely unnecessary” while Sen. Maggie Hassan said it was “harmful and wrong.”

New applications will be halted for DACA, which has provided nearly 800,000 young immigrants a reprieve from deportation and the ability to work legally in the U.S. in the form of two-year, renewable work permits.