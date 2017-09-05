ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo (KWOH’-moh) and Attorney General Eric Schneiderman say New York will sue over President Donald Trump’s decision to end a program protecting young immigrants brought into the country illegally as children.

The two Democrats say ending the program allowing hundreds of thousands of immigrants to remain in the United States is cruel and unwarranted.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Tuesday the administration will stop accepting new applications for President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. Congress will get six months to pass a new version before officials stop renewing permits for people already covered by the program.

Cuomo says New York can’t sit “on the sidelines” while families are ripped apart.

A Schneiderman spokeswoman did not immediately respond Tuesday to questions about the lawsuit’s timing.