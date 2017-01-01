PHOENIX (AP) - About 100 people gathered outside the Phoenix office of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to protest the Trump administration’s decision to end a program protecting young immigrants from deportation.

The protest came after Attorney General Jeff Sessions declared Tuesday the Trump administration will wind down the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Protesters chanted “here to stay” while marching to the building. Some people held American flags and signs that said “Defend DACA” and “RESIST.” The marchers included immigrant advocates and DACA recipients.

Dozens of Phoenix high school students left a local campus and marched down a major roadway to also protest the decision.

The Trump administration is giving Congress six months to come up with a legislative solution before the government stops renewing permits for people already covered by the program.