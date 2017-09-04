President Trump’s decision to pull the plug on Obama-era protections for illegal immigrant children sparked an outcry from progressive groups who accused the commander-in-chief of siding with white supremacists.

Jim Dean, chair of Democracy for America, said Mr. Trump’s decision comes on the heels of him sympathizing with Nazis following the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, and pardoning former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who “ran a self-described segregated ‘concentration camp’ for undocumented immigrants.”

“Today, the Trump administration begins its efforts to end DACA and destroy the lives of 800,000 hardworking young people who were brought to this country as children. Simply put, Donald Trump is governing like a white supremacist,” Mr. Dean said, referring to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Kait Sweeney, spokesperson for the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, echoed that sentiment, saying “it’s crystal clear that Trump is tripling down on the side of the white supremacists inside and outside of his administration.”

“Dreamers have been here virtually their entire lives and are part of the economic and moral backbone of this country,” she said. “Congress should take speedy action to ensure that the DACA program continues and pass comprehensive immigration reform — so families are not torn apart and America continues our tradition of immigrants being part of this country’s strength.”