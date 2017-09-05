NEW YORK (AP) - Police have handcuffed and removed more immigration activists during a second sit-in outside Trump Tower in Manhattan.

The small but traffic-snarling sit-ins occurred Tuesday after a Fifth Avenue march that grew to hundreds of people.

Some protesters were arrested after they held hands and sat on the street at around 11:30 a.m.

Traffic resumed but another sit-in erupted two hours later, blocking the intersection at Fifth Avenue and 57th Street.

People on the sidelines chanted loudly and waved signs. They yelled “undocumented - unafraid.”

The Trump administration has announced that it will wind down a program protecting young immigrants from deportation.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the Trump administration is urging Congress to find an alternate way to protect young immigrants brought into the country illegally as children.