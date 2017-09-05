ASHBURN, Va. (AP) - The Washington Redskins have signed running back Chris Thompson to a contract extension.

The team announced the deal Tuesday but did not provide details. The extension comes five days before the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. Thompson is expected to continue his role as the third-down back and return kicks in Week 1.

Thompson, 26, is a dual threat out of the backfield and is used a lot in pass protection by Washington coach Jay Gruden. In his NFL career, he has 106 carries for 584 yards rushing and three touchdowns and 90 catches for 616 yards and five touchdowns.

The 5-foot-8 Florida State product played in all 16 games last season for the Redskins.

___

More AP NFL: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL