PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Rhode Island’s Democratic leaders are condemning President Donald Trump’s decision to phase out a program that shields from deportation young immigrants brought to the country illegally.

Members of the Democratic congressional delegation said Tuesday that it’ll hurt people who have studied diligently and contributed to their communities.

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed called the decision a moral, humanitarian and economic failure. U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse says Trump is signaling to champions of hate and bigotry that their voices matter most.

U.S. Reps. David Cicilline and Jim Langevin called the administration’s actions “cruel.”

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo is also protesting the decision.

Raimondo’s office says there are about 1,200 recipients of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals in Rhode Island and the estimated annual GDP loss of removing local DACA workers is $61 million.