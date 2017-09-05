LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder is urging Congress to act quickly to authorize and clarify the status of immigrants brought into the country illegally as children since President Donald Trump is phasing out a program that protects them from deportation.

The Republican governor said Tuesday many people are “working toward success” under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and Congress should act “for the certainty of their future.”

The Trump administration is giving Congress six months to develop a legislative fix before it stops renewing permits for people already covered. The program was created by former President Barack Obama and benefits 6,430 people in Michigan.

The Michigan Democratic Party says Trump’s actions are “cruel” because the immigrants “were brought to this country through no fault of their own.”