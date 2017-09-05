BOSTON (AP) - Massachusetts leaders are condemning President Donald Trump’s decision to dismantle a program that shields from deportation young immigrants brought to the country illegally.

Attorney General Maura Healey, Boston Mayor Martin Walsh and U.S. Sen. Ed Markey criticized the decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program at a news conference Tuesday.

Healey called the decision “shameful.” Markey says it “will not stand.”

Walsh says many of the DACA recipients are “just as American as Jeff Sessions and Donald Trump.”

The three Democrats were joined by Harvard University graduate Diana Ortiz, who enrolled in the DACA program after she was brought into the country nearly 20 years ago. Ortiz says “we are Americans by heart if we aren’t Americans by law.”