STORRS, Conn. (AP) - The presidents of the University of Connecticut and the Connecticut State University system have joined Gov. Dannel P. Malloy in decrying President Donald Trump’s decision to end a program that protects immigrant youth who were brought to the country illegally.

Malloy, a Democrat, says the decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program goes against the “core of who we are.”

Connecticut State Colleges and Universities President Mark Ojakian says it will have a devastating impact on some of the state’s brightest students.

UConn President Susan Herbst says she also has grave concerns, including that some current immigrant students won’t be able to complete employment components of their degree programs or continue graduate assistantships.

All three are urging Congress to act to keep the protections is place.