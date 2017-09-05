Texas moved Tuesday to cancel the legal case it had planned to use to challenge the legality of President Obama’s 2012 deportation amnesty after the Trump administration said it was phasing out the program, known as DACA.

Ken Paxton, Texas attorney general, filed for voluntary dismissal, saying they succeeded in derailing some of Mr. Obama’s biggest legal transgressions.

The case, which was filed in 2014, first halted Mr. Obama’s proposed deportation amnesty for as many as 4 million illegal immigrant parents. And it has now prodded President Trump to cancel the amnesty for 800,000 Dreamers.

“Our lawsuit was always about the rule of law, not the wisdom of any particular immigration policy,” Mr. Paxton said.