ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - The Latest on New Mexico students and DACA (all times local):

3 p.m.

Students in the most Hispanic state in the U.S. have participated in a walkout to protest the Trump’s administration’s decision to end Obama-era immigrant protections.

High school students across Albuquerque, New Mexico, walked out of class Tuesday to protest the administration’s announcement it would wind down a program protecting young immigrants from deportation.

Several hundred from Albuquerque High School left class Tuesday afternoon and held a rally outside of campus while motorists honked in support.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday called the program known as DACA as an “unconstitutional exercise of authority by the executive branch.”

Yelitza Salgado says she needs the DACA program to continue her education and left Mexico as a child. The 17-year-old says she hasn’t been to Mexico since.

___

10 a.m.

He says the Trump administration is urging Congress to find an alternate way to protect young immigrants brought into the country illegally as children.

The advocacy group, the New Mexico Dream Team, called the decision a “cowardly and erroneous move.”