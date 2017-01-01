The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 5, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Alabama (60)
|1-0
|1524
|1
|2. Ohio St. (1)
|1-0
|1445
|2
|3. Clemson
|1-0
|1317
|5
|4. Penn St.
|1-0
|1303
|6
|5. Oklahoma
|1-0
|1253
|7
|6. Southern Cal
|1-0
|1224
|4
|7. Washington
|1-0
|1083
|8
|8. Michigan
|1-0
|1051
|11
|9. Wisconsin
|1-0
|979
|9
|10. Florida St.
|0-1
|976
|3
|11. Oklahoma St.
|1-0
|950
|10
|12. LSU
|1-0
|898
|13
|13. Auburn
|1-0
|873
|12
|14. Stanford
|1-0
|772
|14
|15. Georgia
|1-0
|685
|15
|16. Miami
|1-0
|537
|18
|17. Louisville
|1-0
|529
|16
|18. Virginia Tech
|1-0
|490
|21
|19. Kansas St.
|1-0
|398
|20
|20. Washington St.
|1-0
|216
|24
|21. South Florida
|2-0
|207
|19
|22. Florida
|0-1
|164
|17
|23. TCU
|1-0
|154
|-
|24. Notre Dame
|1-0
|141
|-
|25. Tennessee
|1-0
|124
|25
Others receiving votes: Utah 96, UCLA 82, West Virginia 70, Colorado 65, Maryland 45, Oregon 44, South Carolina 44, Boise St. 22, Northwestern 20, Houston 14, San Diego St. 11, Texas Tech 4, Kentucky 4, Iowa 3, California 2, Navy 1, Vanderbilt 1, Pittsburgh 1, Mississippi St. 1, Nebraska 1, Michigan St. 1.