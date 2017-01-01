The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 5, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Alabama (60) 1-0 1524 1 2. Ohio St. (1) 1-0 1445 2 3. Clemson 1-0 1317 5 4. Penn St. 1-0 1303 6 5. Oklahoma 1-0 1253 7 6. Southern Cal 1-0 1224 4 7. Washington 1-0 1083 8 8. Michigan 1-0 1051 11 9. Wisconsin 1-0 979 9 10. Florida St. 0-1 976 3 11. Oklahoma St. 1-0 950 10 12. LSU 1-0 898 13 13. Auburn 1-0 873 12 14. Stanford 1-0 772 14 15. Georgia 1-0 685 15 16. Miami 1-0 537 18 17. Louisville 1-0 529 16 18. Virginia Tech 1-0 490 21 19. Kansas St. 1-0 398 20 20. Washington St. 1-0 216 24 21. South Florida 2-0 207 19 22. Florida 0-1 164 17 23. TCU 1-0 154 - 24. Notre Dame 1-0 141 - 25. Tennessee 1-0 124 25

Others receiving votes: Utah 96, UCLA 82, West Virginia 70, Colorado 65, Maryland 45, Oregon 44, South Carolina 44, Boise St. 22, Northwestern 20, Houston 14, San Diego St. 11, Texas Tech 4, Kentucky 4, Iowa 3, California 2, Navy 1, Vanderbilt 1, Pittsburgh 1, Mississippi St. 1, Nebraska 1, Michigan St. 1.