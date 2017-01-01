By The Associated Press - Associated Press - Tuesday, September 5, 2017

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 5, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

RecordPtsPrv
1. Alabama (60)1-015241
2. Ohio St. (1)1-014452
3. Clemson1-013175
4. Penn St.1-013036
5. Oklahoma1-012537
6. Southern Cal1-012244
7. Washington1-010838
8. Michigan1-0105111
9. Wisconsin1-09799
10. Florida St.0-19763
11. Oklahoma St.1-095010
12. LSU1-089813
13. Auburn1-087312
14. Stanford1-077214
15. Georgia1-068515
16. Miami1-053718
17. Louisville1-052916
18. Virginia Tech1-049021
19. Kansas St.1-039820
20. Washington St.1-021624
21. South Florida2-020719
22. Florida0-116417
23. TCU1-0154-
24. Notre Dame1-0141-
25. Tennessee1-012425

Others receiving votes: Utah 96, UCLA 82, West Virginia 70, Colorado 65, Maryland 45, Oregon 44, South Carolina 44, Boise St. 22, Northwestern 20, Houston 14, San Diego St. 11, Texas Tech 4, Kentucky 4, Iowa 3, California 2, Navy 1, Vanderbilt 1, Pittsburgh 1, Mississippi St. 1, Nebraska 1, Michigan St. 1.

