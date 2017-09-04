Three Texas churches damaged by Hurricane Harvey are suing the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), demanding access to disaster relief money they say nonreligious nonprofits are able to get.

Harvest Family Church, one of the three churches, said it even served as a shelter for storm evacuees, so it was particularly unfair to refuse funding that is available to nonprofits such as zoos and museums.

Rockport First Assembly of God and Hi-Way Tabernacle are also part of the lawsuit, filed by the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty.

The complaint cites the Supreme Court’s ruling earlier this year permitting a church in Missouri to receive a state grant to improve the safety of its playground surface.

“One would think, then, that houses of worship would also get federal government disaster-relief help on an equal basis with other private nonprofit societal institutions such as community centers and zoos,” the churches’ lawsuit said.

In the church playground case, the justices held that a state cannot refuse to fund a church’s secular activities just because it is a religious institution, in a decision Christian conservatives hailed as a major win for religious freedom.

“The exclusion of Trinity Lutheran from a public benefit for which it is otherwise qualified, solely because it is a church, is odious to our Constitution all the same, and cannot stand,” the chief justice wrote.

The churches in the current lawsuit argue FEMA is not permitted to discriminate against houses of worship based on their religious status following the justices’ ruling.

FEMA allows nonprofits used for a public benefit to apply for disaster relief funds, but it excludes facilities primarily used for religious activities.

The three churches suffered roof damage and flooding after Hurricane Harvey hit the Texas coast, causing historic devastation with relief estimates reaching into the tens of billions of dollars.

“Hurricane Harvey didn’t cherry-pick its victims; FEMA shouldn’t cherry-pick who it helps,” said Diana Verm, counsel at the Becket Fund.

They are asking the District Court for the Southern District of Texas in Houston to rule FEMA’s policy against houses of worship unconstitutional and place an injunction on FEMA from enforcing its policy.

A spokesperson for the Justice Department did not respond for a request for comment, and a spokesperson for FEMA said it would be inappropriate to comment on the pending litigation.