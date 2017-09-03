President Trump will announce Wednesday the charities involved in Hurricane Harvey relief that will receive his personal donation of $1 million, said the White House.

Mr. Trump had pledged $1 million from his personal fortune to the relief efforts and asked the White House press corp for suggestions on which charities should receive a donation.

The storm damage and historic flooding damaged thousands of homes and businesses in Texas and Louisiana. An estimated 30,000 to 40,000 homes were destroyed by the flooding in Houston alone.

“It will be a personal donation of $1 million from the president to various organizations and charities, many of which came from this room,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said at the daily press briefing Tuesday.

The request for suggestions represented a rare opportunity for comity between the White House and the press corps, which have had hostile relations form the start of the administration.

“Thank you to those of you that submitted. We had several people put in submissions,” Mrs. Sanders told the reporters.