President Trump kept a campaign promise Tuesday by phasing out the amnesty program for illegal immigrants known as DACA, although the move wasn’t as swift as he pledged as a candidate.

During the campaign, Mr. Trump said he would end the program begun by former President Obama “on Day One” of his administration. The move ended up taking more than seven months, and it allows thousands of illegal immigrants who came to the U.S. as children to apply for renewal of their temporary status of being shielded from deportation.

Some supporters praised Mr. Trump’s action. Tea Party Patriots President Jenny Beth Martin said Mr. Trump “is once again showing why Americans elected him to ‘drain the swamp.’”

“He is committed to keeping his promises, unlike the career politicians in Washington,” Ms. Martin said. “Former President Obama ignored our immigration laws and his constitutional duty to enforce them by bypassing Congress to grant amnesty to illegal immigrants through executive action. He left a legal mess for President Trump to clean up. We appreciate President Trump’s commitment to enforcing all of our laws and upholding his constitutional responsibilities, and we appreciate his request to Congress to act — that’s the proper constitutional route.”

House Speaker Paul D. Ryan, Wisconsin Republican, said DACA “was never a viable long-term solution” to fixing the nation’s immigration laws.

“Congress writes laws, not the president, and ending this program fulfills a promise that President Trump made to restore the proper role of the executive and legislative branches,” Mr. Ryan said. “But now there is more to do, and the president has called on Congress to act.”

Democrats blasted the president’s action as heartless.

“Donald Trump has secured his legacy as a champion for cruelty,” said Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez. “Rescinding DACA is the latest tactic in the Republican playbook to promote hate and discrimination. Deportations will tear families apart and drive immigrants back into the shadows. And our economy will face a devastating blow, costing our country billions in GDP over a decade.”