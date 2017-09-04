Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Tuesday that an Obama-era program granting young adult illegal immigrants tentative legal status in the United States is illegal and will be phased out over the next six months.

The Trump administration opted to wind down the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program to give Congress time to pass legislation that could offer a permanent solution for young illegal immigrants, who were brought to the U.S. as children and have grown up here.

“The executive branch, through DACA, deliberately sought to achieve what the legislative branch specifically refused to authorize on multiple occasions,” Mr. Sessions said Tuesday at the Justice Department. “Such an open-ended circumvention of immigration laws was an unconstitutional exercise of authority by the executive branch.”

Mr. Sessions said the Justice Department reviewed the DACA policy and determined it would likely be vulnerable to the same legal challenges that doomed another Obama-era policy that offered similar benefits to illegal immigrants who were parents of Americans or lawful permanent residents.

Mr. Sessions said Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Elaine Duke opted to rescind the program rather than face a court challenge over it.

DHS officials portrayed the decision as the lesser of two evils, saying that the program’s legality was so tenuous that a judge could have ended the program instantly, throwing hundreds of thousands of Dreamers into immediate chaos. Instead, the administration said the six-month phaseout gives Dreamers a grace period, and gives Congress a chance to pass a more permanent solution.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, Wisconsin Republican, said he was hopeful Congress will be able to come to a consensus on a permanent legislative solution “that includes ensuring that those who have done nothing wrong can still contribute as a valued part of this great country.”

The Trump administration faced a deadline set by the attorneys general of Texas and other states, who had threatened to file a legal challenge to DACA unless President Trump agreed to phase it out.

President Obama announced DACA in 2012, after years of saying he didn’t have such powers, as a way to grant tentative legal status to young adult illegal immigrants brought to the U.S. as children.

DACA grants a two-year stay of deportation, and offers a work permit, which in turn entitles illegal immigrants to a Social Security number, a driver’s license and tax benefits. In some states it also earns in-state tuition and even financial aid at public colleges. The permits can be renewed, and tens of thousands of illegal immigrants are on their third go-around.

Opponents worried the cancellation of DACA will sow chaos and fear among immigrant communities.

“President Trump’s decision to end DACA in six months is inhumane, cruel and shameful,” said Vanita Gupta, CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights. “Ending DACA will devastate the lives of young men and women who have essentially known no home other than America. … The president should be supporting efforts to create a legal path to allowing Dreamers to stay — not kicking them to the curb.”

At the same time Tuesday’s announcement was being made at the Justice Department, immigrant-rights activists rallied outside the White House, Trump Tower in New York, and major cities across the country to blast the decision.

But groups that support immigration reform cheered the announcement as progress toward finding long-term solution.

“The winding down period announced today will not only give DACA recipients time to get their affairs in order, but also gives Congress a unique opportunity to reengage in the immigration debate,” said Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform. “Congress should seize this opportunity to come together and forge these much-needed reforms in our nation’s immigration policy.”

A senior Homeland Security official, briefing reporters ahead of the announcement, said as of Tuesday the department will not accept any new DACA applications.

Anyone who has already filed an application for renewal will be processed, but moving forward only those whose status will expire by March 5 will be processed, and they must file by Oct. 5, the officials said.

That will set up a scramble for tens of thousands of Dreamers who will likely rush to get their renewals in.

Officials said more than 201,000 illegal immigrants are facing expiration of their DACA status by December; 55,258 of those people have requests pending for renewal.

Another 275,344 illegal immigrants are facing expiration under DACA in 2018. Of those, 7,271 have filed requests for renewal.

Officials said 321,920 illegals have their DACA status expiring in 2019, with only 8 having filed for renewal.

“To have a lawful system of immigration that serves the national interest, we cannot admit everyone who wants to come here. It’s just not possible,” Mr. Sessions said.

Even as DACA is phased out, it doesn’t mean immediate deportation for recipients. A second top Homeland Security official said deportation officers will continue to focus on criminals and those defying deportation orders, which is usually not going to include DACA recipients.

“Very little has changed for our enforcement posture,” the official said, though he said the current law calls for illegal immigrants to be deported and unless the law is changed, anyone without authorization to be in the country could be kicked out.

Still, the official said that the Obama-era general prohibition on sharing DACA recipients’ information with deportation officers will remain in place.

Officials said they will stop granting a shortcut pathway to citizenship to Dreamers through a loophole known as “advance parole.” Under advance parole, Dreamers could get permission to leave and reenter the U.S. and, because of a quirk of law, when they reenter they could apply for permanent legal status, as long as they had another qualifying relationship.

Tens of thousands of DACA recipients have already applied for the advance parole loophole, and several thousand have even won a pathway to citizenship, according to statistics the government released last week.

A department official said U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will cancel all pending requests for advance parole from Dreamers and refund the money for those applications.

• Dave Boyer contributed to this story.