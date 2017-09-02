Maryland sophomore quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome tore his ACL and will miss the rest of the season, coach D.J. Durkin announced Tuesday.

Pigrome won the starting job in training camp, but suffered the injury during the third quarter of Saturday’s 51-41 win over Texas.

Kasim Hill, a true freshman, took over for Pigrome and went 3-for-3 for 44 yards, running for a touchdown. Before his injury, Pigrome went 9-for-12 and threw for 175 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Pigrome also ran for 64 yards and a touchdown.

Hill, who went to St. John’s high school in D.C., was a four-star recruit and ranked as the fourth best pro style quarterback, according to Rivals.

Durkin said Pigrome will need surgery for his injury.