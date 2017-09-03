U.S. Conference of Bishops President Cardinal Daniel N. DiNardo of Galveston-Houston blasted President Trump’s plan to remove protections from children brought to the U.S. illegally as “reprehensible.”

“The Catholic Church has long watched with pride and admiration as DACA youth live out their daily lives with hope and a determination to flourish and contribute to society: contributing to work and provide for their families, continuing to serve in the military and continuing to receive an education,” Mr. DiNardo said in a statement. “Now, after months of anxiety and fear about their futures, these brave young people face deportation. This decision is unacceptable and does not reflect who we are as Americans.”

He and Archbishop José H. Gomez of Los Angeles, the vice president of the group, urged Congress to work toward a legislative option to continue protections for those who would have qualified for DACA — Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals — saying the Church will support those youth.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Tuesday that the Trump administration plans to end DACA protection in six months, giving Congress time to pass policy in the interim. Lawmakers, including Republicans, have called on the administration to detail exactly what kind of protections the president would sign into law.