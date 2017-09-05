MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont officials are criticizing the Trump administration’s decision to phase out a government program that protects hundreds of thousands of young immigrants who were brought into the United States as children.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy says the decision shows the president is “as heartless as he is uninformed.”

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Tuesday that the Trump administration is urging Congress to find an alternate way to protect young immigrants brought into the country illegally as children.

Republican Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says he hopes Congress will act. He says immigrants historically have had “a very positive impact in our country” and in Vermont “their contributions continue today.”

Independent U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders has called the decision “one of the most cruel and ugly” decisions of a modern president.