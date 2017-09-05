MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - Members of area religious congregations are holding a vigil at the Norris Cotton Federal Building in Manchester, New Hampshire, to pray for an end to immigrant deportations.

The vigil is scheduled for Tuesday morning. It coincides with required appointments that dozens of immigrants have with officials of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which has offices on the building’s second floor.

Also Tuesday, The White House says President Donald Trump will announce a decision on the fate of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which covers young people who were brought into the country illegally as children.