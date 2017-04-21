ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor has been cleared from concussion protocol and coach Sean McDermott says he will start in the season opener against the New York Jets on Sunday.

McDermott made the announcement before the team returned to practice on Wednesday following a day off.

Taylor passed his final concussion-related test after returning to practice on Monday. He has been out since being hurt during the second series of Buffalo’s 13-9 preseason loss at Baltimore on Aug. 26.

With Taylor’s status previously uncertain, the Bills faced the possibility of starting rookie Nathan Peterman. Buffalo also shuffled its quarterbacks this week by signing free agent Joe Webb and placing T.J. Yates on injured reserve. Yates also sustained a concussion against Baltimore.

