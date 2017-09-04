BEREA, Ohio (AP) - As he prepares for his NFL debut, Browns rookie Myles Garrett says he’s viewing Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger as “just another guy.”

The top overall pick isn’t backing down from his comment after the draft that he plans to sack Big Ben when Cleveland opens the regular season on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Garrett joked that the Steelers quarterback is “no small fella” and the defensive end added “you shouldn’t be scared to take anybody down.”

Garrett and Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer will both get their first taste of one of the NFL’s fiercest rivalries.

Kizer grew up in Ohio, not far from Roethlisberger’s home, and said he has long admired Pittsburgh’s QB.

There’s a substantial age difference and the 21-year-old Kizer joked that “I’m sure I drafted him in fantasy leagues.”

Kizer said getting ready to face Roethlisberger “is surreal” and said he respects his grit and preparation.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL