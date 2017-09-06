NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Charleston Southern’s football game at South Carolina State has been postponed because of the approach of power-packed Hurricane Irma.

The school said Wednesday that its football game Saturday along with a golf tournament on nearby Kiawah Island had been postponed because of the potential for the storm to strike the South Carolina coast.

Charleston Southern issued a mandatory evacuation for resident students by noon Friday.

Recent forecast tracks have the state of South Carolina in the path of the storm. Gov. Henry McMaster has declared a state of emergency.