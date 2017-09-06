Sen. Chris Coons said Wednesday that the United States needs to prepare for all options in the escalating conflict with North Korea.

“I am more concerned than I’ve been in the past. And this is a moment for the Trump administration to focus, to communicate closely with our allies, not to stoke needless division between the United States and South Korea over trade issues, or with China over other issues,” Mr. Coons, Delaware Democrat, said on MSNBC.

Mr. Coons is a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which was briefed on the issue of North Korea prior to the recess.

The senator said that the U.S. should pursue all diplomatic options before pursuing a military option, but that diplomatic options, like sanctions, are waning.

“I do think, even though there is some reasonable question whether or not sanctions will ultimately deter Kim Jong-un of North Korea, I think we have to continue to try as hard as we can, all diplomatic options while at the same time strengthening the anti-missile defenses of our vital allies, South Korea and Japan …,” he said.

The full House and Senate are both expected to receive members-only briefings this week on the major foreign policy developments since the August recess, including escalating tensions with North Korea. Members will be briefed by Defense Secretary James Mattis, Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Joe Dunford.

“I think Congress and the administration need to prepare for what would happen if we were required, by increased threats, that were increasingly credible from North Korea, to prepare for escalation of conflict,” Mr. Coons said.