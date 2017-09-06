DENVER (AP) - A woman who accused a former University of Colorado assistant football coach of domestic violence is suing the head coach and several university officials, claiming they knew of the abuse and tried to cover it up.

The woman filed the lawsuit in federal court in Denver on Wednesday against head coach Mike MacIntyre and the others for their handling of her abuse allegations against former coach Joe Tumpkin, who resigned in January.

An independent investigation determined the university made mistakes, but there was no intent to cover up the allegations or break the law.

Also named in the lawsuit are Tumpkin, Chancellor Phil DiStefano, athletic director Rick George and CU President Bruce Benson.

University spokesman Ken McConnellogue says the claims “are not well-founded factually or legally.”

Tumpkin has been charged with felony assault.