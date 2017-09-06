President Trump agreed to a deal Wednesday with congressional leaders to raise the debt limit and pass a stopgap funding bill to keep the government running through mid-December.

The deal satisfied demands from Democrats and was touted by Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi after they met with the president at the White House.

“In the meeting, the President and Congressional leadership agreed to pass aid for Harvey, an extension of the debt limit, and a continuing resolution both to December 15, all together. Both sides have every intention of avoiding default in December and look forward to working together on the many issues before us,” the two Democratic leaders said in a joint statement.

They added, “As Democratic leaders, we also made it clear that we strongly believe the DREAM Act must come to the floor and pass as soon as possible and we will not rest until we get this done.”

The announcement came shortly after the House overwhelmingly approved a $7.85 billion for Harvey relief. The bill is headed to the Senate where the other measure are expected to be added.

Mr. Trump met at the White House with Congress leaders from both parties and Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin.

The White House did not immediately comment on the deal.

Neither did House Speaker Paul Ryan, who earlier in the day called the Democrats’ demands “ridiculous and disgraceful.”

“They want to play politics with the debt ceiling? That will strand the aid that we need,” he said prior to the White House meeting.