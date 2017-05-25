President Trump on Tuesday phoned the leaders in the United Kingdom and Australia to build support for confronting North Korea after its claim to have detonated a hydrogen bomb, the latest in a series of threatening provocations.

Mr. Trump spoke separately with Prime Minister Theresa May of the United Kingdom and Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull of Australia, according to the White House, with all agreeing to work closely and build international support to curb North Korea’s aggressive behavior.

Mr. Trump is scheduled Wednesday to call Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss North Korea. He has been pressuring China, which is Pyongyang’s biggest patron, to help rein in the rogue regime.

In the call with Mrs. May, the two leaders agreed that this latest reckless act only strengthens the world’s determination to confront the growing North Korea threat.

Despite increased U.N. sanctions on Pyongyang, dictator Kim Jong-un has accelerated the pursuit of nuclear weapons and long-rang missiles to threaten the U.S. Last week, North Korea shot an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan.

North Korea tested a powerful hydrogen bomb Sunday that Pyongyang claimed was compact enough to be mounted on an intercontinental ballistic missile.

“President Trump reiterated that now is not the time to talk to North Korea, and made clear that all options remain open to defend the United States and its allies against North Korean aggression. The two leaders resolved to continue working closely together on increasing diplomatic and economic pressure on North Korea, and to call on others to do the same,” the White House said.

In the call with Mr. Turnbull, Mr. Trump and the Australian leader condemned North Korea’s “belligerent actions” and confirmed that their two countries will intensify joint efforts to denuclearize North Korea.

“President Trump reaffirmed his commitment to defending the homeland, territories, and allies of the United States, using all available diplomatic and military capabilities. The two leaders also discussed a range of global issues of mutual concern,” the White House said.