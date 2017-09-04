President Trump’s re-election campaign released a video Wednesday highlighting the president’s executive actions to promote apprenticeships and his “Buy American, Hire American” program, claiming it showed he was keeping his promises from his first campaign.

The video, titled “Promises Made, Promises Kept,” featured testimonials by apprentices at Medalcraft Mint Inc. in Green Bay, Wisconsin, which makes the campaign’s “presidential medals” — commemorative coins emblazoned with Mr. Trump’s image.

The campaign said the factory was perfect backdrop for the message.

It symbolizes “President Trump’s promotion of Made in America economic principles and his strong support for apprenticeships through a recent executive order for training our workforce,” the campaign said.

All of the Trump campaign merchandise, from Make America Great Again hats to the presidential medals, are made in the U.S., according to the campaign.

The video opened with footage from Mr. Trump at the White House signing ceremony for an executive action to expand apprenticeship programs.

“Apprenticeships and vocational training to help all Americans find a rewarding career, earn a great living and support themselves and their families and love going to work in the morning,” the president said. “Not only will our apprentices transform their lives, but they will also transform our lives in the truest sense.”

In the video, Paul Schlei, an apprentice at Medalcraft Mint, said the training he received had changed his life.

“It’s going to allow me to advance in Medalcraft, which, in part, is going to help me make America great again,” he said. “Not everyone sits at a desk. We need trades. That’s what makes this country great. Look at the past — people being plumbers, People being pressmen. I know what I’m going to do the rest of my career. I’ll be able to advance here at Medalcraft. Make more money, accomplish things I want to accomplish. I couldn’t do that without the apprenticeship.”

In announcing the video release, Lara Trump, the president’s daughter-in-law and senior adviser to the re-election campaign, said it was an honor to capture the testimonials of the workers. She is married to Eric Trump.

“While demonstrating our commitment to ‘Buy American, Hire American’ in this video, we are also celebrating the president’s early success in job creation. Already, he has created 1.2 million jobs overall and tens of thousands of jobs in the manufacturing sector,” she said.

Mrs. Trump added, “Thanks to President Trump’s commitment to the forgotten men and women of America, and his leadership to improve our economy and create millions of new jobs, more and more Americans such as the artisans at Medalcraft have become very optimistic about the future for their families and for our country.”