President Trump tweeted Tuesday that he will “revisit” protections for children brought to the U.S. illegally if Congress fails to act.

“Congress now has 6 months to legalize DACA (something the Obama Administration was unable to do). If they can’t, I will revisit this issue!” Mr. Trumptweeted.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the end of the DACA — Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals — program on Tuesday saying the administration would give Congress six months to pass a law with similar language. DACA was an executive order issued by former President Barack Obama granting these children, some of whom are now adults, protection in the United States.

Mr. Trump and several other Republicans have said that they will continue to provide protection for these people, but said doing so through executive order is unconstitutional. Many members have said that they want to move quickly on the issue since they already have a hefty agenda for the fall, including emergency relief funding for Tropical Storm Harvey, which they also want to pass quickly.