After a phone call with China’s president Wednesday, President Trump said the U.S. won’t tolerate North Korea’s nuclear weapons tests and missile launches.

“We will not be putting up with what’s happening in North Korea,” Mr. Trump told reporters at the White House. “I believe that President Xi [Jinping] agrees with me 100 percent. He doesn’t want to see what’s happening there, either.”

Mr. Trump has been trying for months to persuade China to exert more economic and diplomatic pressure on North Korea to scale back its aggressive military posture. China is Pyongyang’s main trading partner and shares a border with North Korea.

The president said he had a “very frank and very strong” phone call with Mr. Xi.

“President Xi would like to do something; we’ll see whether or not he can do it,” Mr. Trump said.

Asked if he was considering military action, Mr. Trump replied, “We’ll see what happens. Certainly that’s not our first choice, but we will see what happens.”

North Korea’s leader said Sunday that his military successfully tested a hydrogen bomb that is capable of being mounted on an intercontinental ballistic missile.